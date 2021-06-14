Severe thunderstorms hit New Jersey

Thunderstorms are moving across the Northeast on Monday evening, triggering several weather alerts.

The National Weather Service issued Severe Thunderstorm Warnings, Severe Thunderstorm Watches, Flash Flood Warnings, and Flood Advisories for several counties in New Jersey and Pennsylvania. Authorities detected a severe thunderstorm moving east at about 35 mph on Tuesday night. The storm was packing 60-mph wind gusts and quarter-sized hail, according to radar.

"Minor damage to vehicles is possible," NWS said in an alert. "Wind damage to roofs, siding, trees, and power lines is possible."

>>WEATHER ALERTS

WEATHER RESOURCES

What Is a Severe Thunderstorm?

A "severe thunderstorm" is a storm that produces 1-inch hail or larger and/or wind speeds of 58 mph or faster.

"Severe thunderstorms can produce tornadoes with little or no advance warning," NWS states. "Lightning frequency is not a criteria for issuing a severe thunderstorm warning."

The NWS issues a Severe Thunderstorm Watch when conditions are favorable for the development of severe thunderstorms.

"They are normally issued well in advance of the actual occurrence of severe weather," NWS states. "During the watch, people should review severe thunderstorm safety rules and be prepared to move to a place of safety if threatening weather approaches."

The NWS issues a Severe Thunderstorm Warning when either radar indicates a severe thunderstorm or a spotter reports a severe thunderstorm (see definition above). Therefore, if you're in the affected area, you should seek safe shelter immediately.

Apps and Tools

Fox 5 Weather Team on Twitter