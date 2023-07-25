Expand / Collapse search

NYC weather: Severe thunderstorm watch issued for entire tri-state area

By
Published 
Updated 6:18PM
Weather
FOX 5 NY

Weather forecast

It's going to be a busy night of weather tonight, with showers and storms blitzing the region before skies clear later tonight. FOX 5 NY's Audrey Puente has your weather forecast.

NEW YORK CITY - A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for the entire tri-state area until 8 pm.

Damaging winds of up to 60 mph are possible with this storm. 

Image 1 of 3

 

Hot temperatures are expected for the end of the week.

Flight Delays:

  • Departures from Newark International are delayed an avg. 75 mins.
  • Departures from John F Kennedy International are delayed an avg. 90 mins.
  • Departures from La Guardia are delayed an avg. 120 mins.