NYC weather: Severe thunderstorm watch issued for entire tri-state area
NEW YORK CITY - A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for the entire tri-state area until 8 pm.
Damaging winds of up to 60 mph are possible with this storm.
Image 1 of 3
▼
Hot temperatures are expected for the end of the week.
Flight Delays:
- Departures from Newark International are delayed an avg. 75 mins.
- Departures from John F Kennedy International are delayed an avg. 90 mins.
- Departures from La Guardia are delayed an avg. 120 mins.