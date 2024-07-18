Select NJ Transit trains not running due to 'heat related rail equipment issues'

NJ Transit has announced that several trains will not operate on Thursday and Friday due to "heat-related rail equipment issues."

"While our rail maintenance crews work around the clock to make the necessary repairs and restore affected equipment to revenue service as quickly as possible, select trains will not operate," NJ Transit said in a statement on its website. "To minimize the impact on customers to the greatest extent possible, trains were strategically selected across multiple rail lines at different times of the service day to ensure no one rail line was disproportionately affected."

Several major lines will be affected, including

The Northeast Corridor Line

The North Jersey Coast Line

The Raritan Valley Line

The Morris and Essex Lines

The Montclair-Boonton Line

The Pascack Valley Line

The Main & Bergen County Lines

For more information on which individual trains are affected, visit NJ Transit's website here.

This is not the first time heat-related issues have caused issues on the train service this summer.

June saw several days of service suspensions and severe delays due to power issues and overhead wire issues caused by extreme heat.

On Tuesday, the agency even advised "customers to cancel or combine select trips for the next 48–72 hours."