Select NJ Transit trains not running due to 'heat related rail equipment issues'
NEW JERSEY - NJ Transit has announced that several trains will not operate on Thursday and Friday due to "heat-related rail equipment issues."
"While our rail maintenance crews work around the clock to make the necessary repairs and restore affected equipment to revenue service as quickly as possible, select trains will not operate," NJ Transit said in a statement on its website. "To minimize the impact on customers to the greatest extent possible, trains were strategically selected across multiple rail lines at different times of the service day to ensure no one rail line was disproportionately affected."
Several major lines will be affected, including
- The Northeast Corridor Line
- The North Jersey Coast Line
- The Raritan Valley Line
- The Morris and Essex Lines
- The Montclair-Boonton Line
- The Pascack Valley Line
- The Main & Bergen County Lines
For more information on which individual trains are affected, visit NJ Transit's website here.
This is not the first time heat-related issues have caused issues on the train service this summer.
June saw several days of service suspensions and severe delays due to power issues and overhead wire issues caused by extreme heat.
On Tuesday, the agency even advised "customers to cancel or combine select trips for the next 48–72 hours."