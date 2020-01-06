Segway introducing self-balancing motorized chair
NEW YORK - The company behind those self-balancing scooters that were supposed to transform transportation has a new product, a motorized chair.
Segway is introducing the S-Pod at the CES 2020 show in Las Vegas.
The drivable chair looks like something from the movie Wall-E. It is designed for environments like airports, shopping centers, and theme parks.
The company says the S-Pod can reach speeds up to 24 MPH and has a special brake to prevent it from falling over.
It's self-balancing and can be controlled with a knob, meaning it doesn't require the person sitting down to tilt back and forth to change directions and speeds.
The S-Pod will be officially unveiled on Thursday at the annual electronics show.