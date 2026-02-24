See flight delays, cancellation tracker for NYC area airports

The Brief Air travelers in the New York City area should brace for possible delays and cancellations. Track flight delays and cancellations for airports in the New York City area. Check the status of each airport below.



Air travelers in the New York City area should brace for possible delays and cancellations.

What we know:

FlightAware warned on X that flights and airport operations could be impacted.

Passengers flying in or out of JFK, LaGuardia and Newark are encouraged to check their airline status before heading to the airport and allow extra time for travel.

Track flight delays and cancellations for airports in the New York City area.

Current flight delays or cancellations

An Embraer ERJ-170 American Eagle airlines passenger aircraft, an Airbus A320 JetBlue Airlines passenger aircraft, a Boeing 737 Southwest Airlines passenger aircraft and a Boeing 737 Southwest Airlines passenger aircraft are seen at gates and on the Expand

What we know:

Check the status of each airport below:

LaGuardia Airport status

More information from FlightAware can be found here

Newark Airport status

More information from FlightAware can be found here

JFK Airport status

More information from FlightAware can be found here