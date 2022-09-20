'Big Brother' - 2 security cameras to be installed on every NYC subway train

The MTA plans to install security cameras on every New York City subway car.



Admitting it is "big brother", Governor Kathy Hochul says the transit agency has received a $2 million federal grant to pay for the installation.

The funding will enable the purchase of 5,400 cameras to install 2 cameras on all 2,700 New York City Transit subway cars.

The program will fund approximately 3,800 cameras expanding coverage in approximately 130 subway stations.

"If you think Big Brother is watching you on the subways? You are absolutely right. That's our intent," Gov. Hochul said at an event announcing the cameras. "That is going to give people great peace of mind. If you're concerned about this, the best answer is don't commit any crime on the subways."

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

The governor was asked if she could assure riders that facial recognition would not be deployed or that data would not be shared with tech companies or China. She did not answer directly, simply says that the cameras are all about safety.

The subway system already has a network of more than 10,000 cameras across all 472 subway stations.

The cameras will be installed in 200 train cars a month until the entire subway car fleet is camera-equipped. That is not expected to happen until 2025.

Subway crime remains a top concern among transit customers.

MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber said, "As I've said many times before, those who commit crimes in the transit system will be identified and brought to justice.

All Metro-North trains are equipped with cameras, and more than 90 percent of Long Island Rail Road trains are equipped with security cameras.