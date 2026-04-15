Second suspect in murder of 7-month-old baby in stroller to appear in court

The Brief The second suspect in the tragic death of a 7-month-old baby is set to appear in court on Wednesday. His court appearance comes the day after another suspect pleaded not guilty. The infant victim was in a stroller with her brother when she was fatally struck by a stray bullet.



A man accused in the tragic death of 7-month-old Kaori Patterson-Moore is set to appear in court on Wednesday, a day after another suspect proclaimed innocence during his own court appearance.

What we know:

Amuri Greene, 21, and Matthew Rodriguez, 18, have both been charged with second-degree murder, attempted murder, assault and weapons possession. Prosecutors say the suspects fired into a crowd from a moving moped, striking Kaori Patterson-Moore in the head and grazing her 2-year-old brother.

Rodriguez is being held without bail after pleading not guilty on Tuesday. He told reporters that he "didn't do it."

"I didn't know it was gonna happen. It wasn't my fault. I didn't pull the trigger… I didn't know he was gonna pull the trigger, I promise," he said before being transported to court.

Greene is expected to appear for his arraignment on Wednesday after being extradited from Pennsylvania.

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The backstory:

Patterson-Moore was struck in the head by a stray bullet during a daytime shooting on April 1 near Moore Street and Humboldt Street in Brooklyn.

Investigators say the infant’s mother was pushing her and her brother in a stroller when two men approached on a moped and opened fire toward a group gathered on the corner.

The suspects fled the scene, crashing minutes later while riding the wrong way. Surveillance video shows them being thrown from the moped before getting back on and continuing to flee.

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Why you should care:

A grieving Brooklyn community came together over the weekend to honor the life of the 7-month-old victim.

"This tragedy has deeply shaken our community, and our hearts are heavy with grief," vigil organizers said. "This should never be happening, and it is incredibly sad. Now more than ever, we must come together as a community united in prayer, worship, and compassion."