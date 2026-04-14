Suspect in killing of Brooklyn 7-month-old proclaims innocence ahead of court: 'I didn't do it'

The Brief Suspects in the murder of 7-month-old Kaori Patterson-Moore were expected in court on Tuesday. One of the suspects told reporters he "didn't do it." Prosecutors say they were riding on a moped when they opened fire on a crowded sidewalk in Brooklyn earlier this month. The infant victim was in a stroller with her brother when she was fatally struck by a stray bullet.



The life of 7-month-old Kaori Patterson-Moore was tragically cut short earlier this month on a Brooklyn street. The two men police say carried out the deadly shooting were appearing in court on Tuesday.

What we know:

Amuri Greene, 21, and Matthew Rodriguez, 18, have both been charged with second-degree murder, attempted murder, assault and weapons possession.

Prosecutors say the suspects fired into a crowd from a moving moped, striking Kaori Patterson-Moore in the head and grazing her 2-year-old brother.

They were both indicted last week, but were expected to be formally arraigned on Tuesday following Rodriguez's extradition from Pennsylvania.

Related article

What they're saying:

While being transported to court on Tuesday, Matthew Rodriguez repeatedly told reporters that he "didn't do it."

"I didn't know it was gonna happen. It wasn't my fault. I didn't pull the trigger… I didn't know he was gonna pull the trigger, I promise," he said as he was escorted into the back of a law enforcement vehicle.

The backstory:

Patterson-Moore was struck in the head by a stray bullet during a daytime shooting on April 1 near Moore Street and Humboldt Street in Brooklyn.

Investigators say the infant’s mother was pushing her and her brother in a stroller when two men approached on a moped and opened fire toward a group gathered on the corner.

The suspects fled the scene, crashing minutes later while riding the wrong way. Surveillance video shows them being thrown from the moped before getting back on and continuing to flee.

Related article

Why you should care:

A grieving Brooklyn community came together over the weekend to honor the life of the 7-month-old victim.

"This tragedy has deeply shaken our community, and our hearts are heavy with grief," vigil organizers said. "This should never be happening, and it is incredibly sad. Now more than ever, we must come together as a community united in prayer, worship, and compassion."