Second person dies from Legionnaires’ disease outbreak in Harlem

The Brief A Legionnaires’ disease outbreak in Harlem has left two people dead. Nearly 60 people have been diagnosed since last month. The community cluster began with five reported cases.



A second person has died from Legionnaires’ disease after nearly 60 people have been diagnosed in Harlem since late last month.

What we know:

A Legionnaires’ disease outbreak in Central Harlem has left two people dead, and 58 others diagnosed since July 25, according to an update from the NYC Health Department.

The second death was announced on Monday, just days after officials confirmed that the first person died from the disease.

The outbreak began with five reported cases, before rapidly growing to 30, then nearly doubling in about a week.

Where is the outbreak?

The department says the community cluster is focused on ZIP codes 10027, 10030, 10035, and 10037 in Central Harlem.

What caused the outbreak?

The NYC Department of Health says the "likely source" of the cluster are cooling towers in the affected area.

"The remediation required by the Department has been completed for the 11 cooling towers with initial positive screening results showing the presence of Legionella pneumophila, a type of bacteria that causes Legionnaires’ disease."

However, officials say that this is not an issue with any building's plumbing system, and that residents are safe to drink tap water, bath, shower, cook, and use their air conditioner at home.

What you can do:

Health officials urge residents, particularly those with underlying health conditions, to take extra precautions.

Anyone experiencing flu-like symptoms, including fever, cough, muscle aches, or shortness of breath, should seek medical attention immediately.

What is Legionnaires' Disease?

Dig deeper:

Legionnaires’ disease is a potentially deadly form of pneumonia, caused by inhaling water vapor contaminated with Legionella bacteria.

The illness is not contagious and can be treated with antibiotics if caught early. Common sources of infection include cooling towers, whirlpool spas, humidifiers, hot tubs, and the plumbing systems of large buildings.