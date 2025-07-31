22 Legionnaires’ disease cases confirmed in NYC; 1 death reported

The Brief 22 cases of Legionnaires' disease have been confirmed in Central Harlem, prompting a health department investigation. One person has died. The illness spreads through contaminated water mist, not person-to-person, and can be deadly if untreated. Health officials urge immediate medical attention for those in affected Harlem ZIP codes.



The New York City Health Department is investigating a growing cluster of Legionnaires’ disease cases in Central Harlem, where 22 people have now been diagnosed since July 25th. One person has died, officials confirmed.

The outbreak began with five reported cases but has rapidly expanded, prompting city health officials to urge residents particularly those with underlying health conditions to take extra precautions.

Legionella pneumophila bacteria existing in potable water biofilms revealed in the scanning electron microscopic (SEM) image, 1999. Image courtesy Centers for Disease Control (CDC) / Janice Haney Carr. (Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)

What we know:

The department is focusing on ZIP codes 10027, 10030, 10035, and 10037. Health officials say anyone experiencing flu-like symptoms, including fever, cough, muscle aches, or shortness of breath, should seek medical attention immediately.

Why you should care:

Legionnaires’ disease is a potentially deadly form of pneumonia, caused by inhaling water vapor contaminated with Legionella bacteria.

The illness is not contagious and can be treated with antibiotics if caught early. Common sources of infection include cooling towers, whirlpool spas, humidifiers, hot tubs, and the plumbing systems of large buildings.

While this outbreak is under investigation, it's not the first time the city has faced such a scare. In 2022, a Legionnaires’ outbreak in the Bronx’s Highbridge neighborhood sickened over two dozen people and led to two deaths.

What is Legionnaires' Disease?

Dig deeper:

According to the CDC, Legionnaires' disease is a serious type of pneumonia caused by Legionella bacteria.

People become infected when they breathe in small droplets of water that contain the bacteria.

This can happen through exposure to mist from sources such as showerheads, hot tubs, cooling towers, and decorative fountains.

Legionella Pneumophila, Potable Water Biofilm With Legionella Pneumophila And Hartmannella Vermiformis Amoebae, SEM

According to the CDC, symptoms usually begin two to ten days after exposure and include cough, shortness of breath, fever, muscle aches, and headaches. Some people may also experience diarrhea, nausea, or confusion.

Those at increased risk include adults over 50, people who smoke, individuals with chronic lung disease, and anyone with a weakened immune system or other underlying health conditions.