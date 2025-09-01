Second inmate dies at Rikers Island in a week

The Brief An inmate died at Rikers Island over the weekend. The 34-year-old man had been in custody for less than 24 hours. It comes just a week after another inmate death at Rikers.



An investigation is underway after the death of another inmate at Rikers Island.

What we know:

An inmate identified as 34-year-old Jimmy Avila died at Rikers Island on Saturday afternoon.

He had been in custody for less than 24 hours after a deadly shooting in the Bronx.

What we don't know:

Officials have yet to release his cause of death.

Dig deeper:

The inmate's death comes just a week after another Rikers Island detainee died after being found unresponsive in his cell.

So far this year, at least 11 people have died in the custody of the New York City Department of Corrections.