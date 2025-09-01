Second inmate dies at Rikers Island in a week
NEW YORK CITY - An investigation is underway after the death of another inmate at Rikers Island.
What we know:
An inmate identified as 34-year-old Jimmy Avila died at Rikers Island on Saturday afternoon.
He had been in custody for less than 24 hours after a deadly shooting in the Bronx.
What we don't know:
Officials have yet to release his cause of death.
Dig deeper:
The inmate's death comes just a week after another Rikers Island detainee died after being found unresponsive in his cell.
So far this year, at least 11 people have died in the custody of the New York City Department of Corrections.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by the New York City Department of Correction.