NYC Department of Correction investigating in-custody death in Bronx prison

The New York City Department of Correction is investigating the death of a man who was found unresponsive in his cell at the George R. Vierno Center (GRVC) in the Bronx early Saturday morning.

What we know:

A captain and an officer conducting a tour discovered a person in custody unresponsive in his cell at 12:25 a.m., according to a background statement from the New York City Department of Correction. The officers immediately operated under a medical emergency and began to give him aid.

Medical personnel arrived on the scene, but despite all efforts, the man was pronounced dead at 12:58 a.m.

NYC Correction Commissioner Lynelle Maginley-Liddie extended her condolences to the family and stated that the department is "committed to a full review of the circumstances surrounding this incident." She added that, "Any loss of life in our custody is a tragedy."

As is standard protocol, the Department of Correction has notified the federal monitor, the Board of Correction, the State Attorney General’s Office, the City Department of Investigation, the State Commission of Correction, the Office of Chief Medical Examiner and district attorneys.