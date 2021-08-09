Sculpture in Queensbridge Park made of plywood used during BLM protests

Not only were last summer’s Black Lives Matters protests a pivotal moment in the fight for racial justice, the movement has also helped Tanda Francis grow and evolve as an artist.

"This project was special to me because this was part of me being able to speak out loud about what happened during the uprising and the voices being raised last year," Francis told FOX 5.

Her 12-foot symbolic sculpture called Rockit Black sits at the edge of Queensbridge Park in Long Island City, overlooking the East River and picturesque Manhattan skyline.

It was built from the original plywood used to board up businesses during the social unrest, thanks, in part, to Worthless Studios Plywood Protection Project.

"A lot of businesses were charging people to remove them. So we had a free alternative for them with, you know, I think a greater social cause that they wanted to be a part of," founder Neil Hamamoto said.

The nonprofit arts organization held an open call, encouraging about 200 artists to submit sculpture ideas for the discarded material.

Five artists, one representing each borough, were chosen to unveil their installations across the city.

"I think the works are speaking to that time and trying to remind people of what a crazy year we lived through and all the different people that were impacted by it," Hamamoto added.

For Francis, the prize serves as a message of inspiration.

"Any positive potential you have in yourself, that being something you can imagine, like, just shooting for the stars with; and this is what the potential of the story of a rocket has for me," she said.

Rockit Black remained on display at Queensbridge Park through November.

However, Francis hoped her work of art would inspire others for years to come.