Scotland’s World Cup return fuels excitement among fans in New York

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The Brief Scotland is heading to its first World Cup since 1998, ending a 28-year drought. Team officials say fans in New York are already bringing strong energy ahead of the tournament. Scotland will play group-stage matches in Miami and Boston this summer.



For Scotland, the wait for a return to the World Cup has stretched nearly three decades — and in New York, the celebration is already underway.

What we know:

Scotland has qualified for the FIFA World Cup for the first time since 1998, ending a 28-year absence from the tournament.

Head coach Steve Clarke called the moment "fantastic," describing it as a lifelong dream fulfilled — both for his players and for himself.

"I’m almost 63 years of age, and I’m being given the chance to lead my country to go to the World Cup," Clarke said. "It’s just fantastic."

Why New York matters

Even before kickoff, Scotland is seeing strong support in the U.S., particularly in New York during Tartan Week events.

Clarke said the reception from fans in the city has been overwhelming.

"We’ve spent the last 30 minutes just taking photographs with people," he said. "It’s been absolutely amazing the reception out here."

Scottish supporters — often referred to as the "Tartan Army" — are expected to travel in large numbers across the U.S. for the tournament.

"I’m sure the American Tartan Army will turn up in great numbers," Clarke said.

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - JUNE 05: (L-R) Scott McTominay, Scott McKenna and Billy Gilmour during a Scotland Men's National Team training session, at The City Stadium, on June 05, 2025, in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Alan Harvey/SNS Group via Getty Images)

A moment decades in the making

For Scotland, qualifying is about more than reaching the tournament — it’s about overcoming years of disappointment.

The team narrowly missed the 2022 World Cup after a playoff loss, something Clarke said "still hurts."

Now, that pain has been replaced with anticipation across the country.

"We’ve gone so long without qualifying … everybody in Scotland is so excited for the occasion," he said.

What fans can expect

Scotland’s squad includes players like Kieran Tierney and Scott McTominay, giving the team a core of experience at the highest levels of club football.

Clarke described the group as organized, committed and driven by pride.

"They never want to let the country down," he said. "We’ve built a fantastic team spirit and that’s something that money can’t buy."

Scottish Football Association CEO Ian Maxwell said that passion extends beyond the players.

"It’s inspired the nation," Maxwell said. "We’ll be noisy. Everybody will come over and have a brilliant time."

What's next:

Scotland will face Haiti, Morocco and Brazil in the group stage of the 2026 World Cup.

Clarke said the focus is simple; take it one match at a time, starting with the opener.

But for now, the journey back — and the energy building in places like New York — is already part of the story.

Scotland World Cup schedule

June 15: Haiti — Miami

June 20: Morocco — Boston

June 24: Brazil — Boston