The Brief The first US match of the FIFA World Cup tournament is kicking off Friday at 9 p.m. ET. You can stream the match for free on Tubi. All World Cup matches will air on FOX or FOX Sports, and you can also stream them on the FOX One and FOX Sports apps.



It's day two of the FIFA World Cup! Canada takes on Bosnia and Herzegovina, while Team USA plays its first match, taking on Paraguay. Here's how to watch.

FIFA World Cup 2026 matches for Friday, June 12, 2026

Canada vs Bosnia and Herzegovina — Group B

3 p.m. ET

Toronto Stadium

Network: FOX

What time is USA vs Paraguay?

USA vs Paraguay - Group D

9 p.m. ET

Los Angeles Stadium

Network: FOX

RELATED: World Cup 2026: The 16 stadiums in the US, Canada, and Mexico hosting the matches

What you can do:

Outside of watching FOX on live broadcast TV, there are several options audiences can choose from to enjoy the soccer matches.

You can stream USA vs. Paraguay, live and free on Tubi tonight — including a star-studded opening ceremony. Coverage begins at 6 p.m. ET and kickoff at 9 p.m. ET. You must be signed in to watch.

Another free option is through FIFA+ and select YouTube streams.

Paid options include:

USA games World Cup 2026: How to watch their matches

FIFA World Cup 2026 Group Stage

The 2026 World Cup is an expanded 48-team tournament featuring 104 matches taking place from June 11 to July 19 in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

The 2026 FIFA World group stage. (Photo by Sam Corum/PA Images via Getty Images)

The 48 teams are divided into 12 groups of four with each team playing its group stage opponents for a total of three first-round games per side.

When is the World Cup final?

The World Cup final will take place July 19 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, the culmination of a month-long tournament hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.