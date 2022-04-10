Schumer, NY officials decry ghost guns after deadly Bronx shooting

New York City is looking to tamp down on gun violence on its streets, and police and elected officials say one of the major factors fueling the violence is ghost guns.

Ghost guns don't have serial numbers and can often be assembled from kits.

On Saturday, NYPD recovered a ghost gun after 16-year-old Angellyh Yambo was shot and killed while walking home from school in the Bronx. Police arrested a 17-year-old suspect in connection to the shooting.

"We are seeing a dramatic increase in the number of guns finding their ways through our borders and into the hands of criminals," said Governor Kathy Hochul.

According to the New York Post, 131 guns have been recovered this year, a staggering 351% increase in comparison to 2021.

Sen. Chuck Schumer is among the lawmakers pushing for the federal government to move faster and crackdown on ghost guns.

"I am calling on the administration to go after ghost guns by putting out regulations that will stop it," Schumer said at a press conference on Sunday. "The federal government has the ability through regulation to stop these ghost guns.

The Biden administration is expected to release new regulations on ghost guns, with an announcement possible on Monday.