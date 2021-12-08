Sandstorm envelopes Cairo in cloud of dust, blocking sun

Sandstorms and harsh weather affected parts of Egypt this week. A gray cloud of dust blocked out the sky in Cairo on Wednesday, dramatically reducing visibility.

The wind speed over the Mediterranean Sea reached around 50 mph and waves reached a height of about 5 yards, according to Ahram Online , a state-run website.

Schools suspended classes in various administrative districts in Egypt. And authorities closed the straits of several ports.

The sun was barely visible in Cairo throughout the day.

"Dust storms or sandstorms generally occur in areas where the ground is covered with loose dust or sand," the World Meteorological Organization.

Sandstorms are most common in Cairo in the late winter and early spring.

