Ryder Cup comes to Long Island: Locals cashing in on rentals

The Brief The Ryder Cup golf tournament comes to Bethpage at the end of September. Many hotels in the area are already sold out the week of the event. Several residents are renting their homes or driveways for the week of the event.



The Ryder Cup, one of golf's biggest tournaments, is headed to Long Island in just a few weeks. It's expected to be a tourism boom, and several residents are hoping to cash in.

What we know:

While tournament organizers are prepping Bethpage Black Golf Course, neighbors are prepping their homes for prospective renters.

With many hotels in the area already sold out, some people are offering up their homes to golf fans willing to pay a premium. Realtors say fewer than 20 rentals remain within just a couple miles of the course.

"They're going upwards of $35,000 for the week," said Realtor Savannah Figueroa, adding she's just listed one home at $4,000 a night for the event.

What they're saying:

Scott Slone says he's willing to offer up his home at a minute's notice if it's for the right number, saying the event is a boost for the community.

"There's a lot of people that want to poo-poo on this situation, and the people say traffic's going to be bad, and this and that — it's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity."

Slone started renting out his driveway in 2009 for the U.S. Open, charging just $25 a day. This year, he's not only renting his own space, he's teamed up with to neighbors to sell spots in their driveways as well.

"Wednesday, Thursday, probably $100. But the weekends, we'll see how it goes," Slone said.

Scott Siegel is offering up something even more unique, chauffeuring people to the event.

"You'll park, I'll drop you off. I'll bring you breakfast and lunch, whatever you want."

Both Scotts say the rentals offset the high cost of living.

What's next:

The Ryder Cup is from Sept. 26 through Sept. 28 at Bethpage Black Golf Course.