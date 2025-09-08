Beer prices at every NFL stadium: Here's how MetLife Stadium ranks

article

The Brief Beer prices range from $6.80 to $16.49 for a 16-ounce can at NFL stadiums across the country. The cheapest beer can be found at the Cincinnati Bengals' stadium. The Washington Commanders are selling the most expensive beer this year.



Being a fan in the stands at your favorite NFL team can cost a pretty penny these days.

On top of ticket prices, parking and gear, grabbing a cold one from the beer guy can be pretty irresistible. So, how much can you expect to spend?

By the numbers:

The price of a 16-ounce beer at NFL stadiums for the 2025-26 season ranges from less than $7 to nearly $17.

You can drink on a budget during a Cincinnati Bengals' game at Paycor Stadium for $6.80.

Meanwhile, the Washington Commanders are charging more than double that price at Northwest Stadium — $16.49 per beer!

Whether you're a New York Giants or New York Jets fan, you can grab a beer for $13, making MetLife Stadium the 8th and 9th most expensive stadium.

Beer prices at every NFL stadium

Washington Commanders – Northwest Stadium: $16.49 Las Vegas Raiders – Allegiant Stadium: $14.99 Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Raymond James Stadium: $14.25 San Francisco 49ers – Levi’s Stadium: $14 Los Angeles Rams – SoFi Stadium: $14 Los Angeles Chargers – SoFi Stadium: $14 New York Giants – MetLife Stadium: $13 New York Jets – MetLife Stadium: $13 Houston Texans – NRG Stadium: $12.79 Miami Dolphins – Hard Rock Stadium: $12 New Orleans Saints – Caesars Superdome: $11.75 Chicago Bears – Soldier Field: $11.25 Philadelphia Eagles – Lincoln Financial Field: $11.24 Baltimore Ravens – M&T Bank Stadium: $10.99 Tennessee Titans – Nissan Stadium: $10.73 Green Bay Packers – Lambeau Field: $10.50 Carolina Panthers – Bank of America Stadium: $10.49 Jacksonville Jaguars – TIAA Bank Field: $10.24 Pittsburgh Steelers – Acrisure Stadium: $9.99 Dallas Cowboys – AT&T Stadium: $9.71 Seattle Seahawks – Lumen Field: $9.71 Buffalo Bills – Highmark Stadium: $9.40 Kansas City Chiefs – GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium: $9.20 New England Patriots – Gillette Stadium: $8.58 Atlanta Falcons – Mercedes-Benz Stadium: $8.50 Arizona Cardinals – State Farm Stadium: $8.31 Denver Broncos – Empower Field at Mile High: $8.29 Indianapolis Colts – Lucas Oil Stadium: $8.18 Minnesota Vikings – U.S. Bank Stadium: $8.05 Detroit Lions – Ford Field: $7.20 Cleveland Browns – Cleveland Browns Stadium: $7.15 Cincinnati Bengals – Paycor Stadium: $6.80

Dig deeper:

The average price for a 16-ounce beer in 2025 is $10.75, which is the same as last year and $1.75 higher than the average in 2023.

For comparison, you could pick up a 24-pack of beer for an average price of $16.43 to $33.62 in 2024, depending on the state.