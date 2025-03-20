Route 80 sinkhole in NJ: What's happening, traffic map

The Brief A new sinkhole on Route 80 in Wharton, NJ, has closed the highway in both directions. The sinkhole emerged during repairs to a previous one, with stability concerns due to voids from old mines. NJDOT is evaluating long-term solutions, with no reopening timeline for I-80.



A new sinkhole has appeared on New Jersey's Route 80, stifling traffic in both directions for the Thursday morning rush hour commute.

As crews worked to repair a sinkhole in the highway's eastbound lane, a new 15-by-15-foot hole appeared along the median near Exit 34 in Wharton, forcing both sides of the highway to shut down.

Here's what you need to know, including a live traffic map, detours and updates:

Live NJ traffic map and alternate routes

Below you'll find a live traffic map from NJ511. Click here if you're having trouble viewing the map.

As of Thursday morning, emergency construction is underway, and all lanes remain closed and detoured.

Alternate routes:

Route 48

Route 10

Route 15

What's happening on I-80?

What we know:

Both the eastbound and westbound lanes of I-80 in Wharton, New Jersey, are now shut down due to a newly formed sinkhole. Officials say a "significant void" was discovered beneath the eastbound lanes, raising concerns about roadway stability.

The first sinkhole was detected on Feb.10, leading to the closure of the eastbound lanes.

The view from SkyFOX shows crews on site to evaluating the sinkhole that appeared in February.

While repair crews have been working continuously since to fix the affected area, the new sinkhole has forced the closure of both lanes as crews assess the damage.

Why Does This Keep Happening?:

According to the New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT), the ground beneath I-80 is unstable due to voids left by old mines that were closed and paved over. Over time, these underground spaces give way, leading to recurring sinkholes.

When will the sinkholes be fixed?

What's next:

The Hopatcong Police Department says that all traffic is being diverted to Route 15 North as a result of the sinkhole.

There is currently no timeline for when I-80 will fully reopen.

NJDOT is assessing the stability of the highway and considering long-term solutions to prevent further collapses.