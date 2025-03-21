Route 80 sinkhole in NJ: Highway closed at Exit 34 until further notice

The Brief Both eastbound and westbound lanes of Route 80 near Exit 34 in New Jersey are closed due to sinkholes caused by abandoned mines, with repairs ongoing. A new 15-foot by 15-foot sinkhole appeared in the westbound lane, close to an 11-foot by 11-foot sinkhole discovered in the eastbound lane in February. Crews must repair the sinkholes, conduct tests, and install a monitoring system before reopening; Governor Phil Murphy declared a state of emergency to access federal funds for expedited repairs.



Both eastbound and westbound lanes of New Jersey's Route 80 near Exit 34 will be closed until further notice as crews work to repair the massive sinkholes forming thanks to abandoned mines.

The latest 15-foot by 15-foot sinkhole appeared Wednesday along the median in the westbound lane near Exit 34 in Wharton, just feet away from an 11-foot by 11-foot sinkhole discovered in the eastbound lane in February.

Before the highway can reopen, crews must repair the sinkholes, run tests and install a monitoring system. Gov. Phil Murphy had declared a state of emergency for Morris County after the February sinkhole appeared in hopes that federal funds could expedite the efforts.

NJDOT has created a web page to keep the public informed about the progress of repairs.

State officials urge drivers not to rely on GPS for detours, as many services will reroute vehicles onto local roads. Instead, the following routes are recommended:

I-80 eastbound Exit 34 Detour:

Motorists on Route 15 southbound wishing to take the bridge over Rockaway River will be directed to:

Motorists on I-80 eastbound are being directed to take Exit 34 to Route 15/Wharton/Dover/Sparta

At the end of the ramp, stay right following signs for Route 15/Jefferson/Dover/Sparta/Picatinny Arsenal

Stay in the right lane on North Main Street following signs for Route 15 North/Jefferson/Sparta

Bear right toward Route 15 northbound/Picatinny Arsenal

Stay left, following signs for Pondview Drive/U and Left Turns

Using both lanes, make a U-turn at the Pondview Drive traffic signal and merge onto Route 15 southbound

Stay left to take the exit to I-80 eastbound

I-80 westbound traffic is being detoured at Exit 34B. The following detour is in place:

I-80 westbound Exit 34B Detour:

Motorists on I-80 westbound will be directed to take Exit 34B to Route 15 north/Jefferson/Sparta

Keep left on Route 15 northbound

Use the left two left lanes at Pondview Drive to make a U-turn onto Route 15 southbound

Stay right to take the ramp to I-80 westbound

Route 10 eastbound Alternate Route:

Motorists on I-80 eastbound are advised to take Exit 28/Route 46 eastbound to Route 10/Ledgewood/Lake Hopatcong, which is several miles before the closure

Continue on Route 46 eastbound

Stay right to take Route 10 eastbound

Take the exit to I-287 northbound

Stay right to take the ramp to I-80 eastbound



Route 46 eastbound Alternate Route:

Motorists on I-80 eastbound are advised to take Exit 28/Route 46 eastbound to Route 10/Ledgewood/Lake Hopatcong, which is several miles before the closure

Continue on Route 46 eastbound

Stay in the two left lanes to turn left at the traffic signal to continue on Route 46 eastbound

Turn left onto Route 15 northbound in Dover, back to I-80

Stay right to take the ramp to I-80 eastbound

Continue on Route 46 eastbound for about 12 miles and stay left for I-80 eastbound

The view from SkyFOX shows crews on site to evaluating the sinkhole that appeared in February.

What we know:

Since winter, three sinkholes have appeared on Route 80:

A 40-foot by 40-foot sinkhole in the right shoulder of I-80 eastbound near mile post 34, repaired in late December 2024.

An 11-foot by 11-foot sinkhole in the center lane of I-80 eastbound at Exit 34, observed and stabilized in February 2025.

A 15-foot by 15-foot sinkhole in the median of the I-80 eastbound work zone, which appeared in March 2025.

The backstory:

The collapse of an abandoned mineshaft beneath Route 80 in Morris County, New Jersey, on December 26, underscores the significant risk posed by the state's nearly 600 abandoned mines. These mines, scattered across nine northern counties, can lead to sudden and dangerous sinkholes, NJ.com reports.

New Jersey has a rich history of mining, particularly for iron ore, copper, and other minerals, and the hilly terrain in the state's northwest became known for its mineral deposits.

Mining activities in the state began as early as the 18th century and continued into the 19th and early 20th centuries. Advances in technology and shifts in economic priorities led to the closure of many mines.

The New Jersey Department of Transportation is reviewing subsurface conditions to assess stability, but the extent of underground mine networks remains largely unknown.