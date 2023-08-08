Rockaway Beach in Queens closed after swimmer bitten by shark

Rockaway Beach in Queens is closed to swimming and surfing following Monday's shark attack on a woman, the New York City Parks Department said.

The attack happened just before 6 p.m. near Beach 59th St. and Rockaway Beach.

According to authorities, the 50-year-old woman was swimming, around 10 ft. or so into the water. When first responders arrived on the scene, she was found unconscious, either from blood loss or shock.

The victim was taken to Jamaica Hospital in critical condition, but is now listed in serious but stable condition, police said.

Two drones, as well as a NYPD helicopter, were up this morning searching for any signs of a shark or sharks.

The Parks Department wants to make sure conditions are safe before reopening the beach.

Previous incidents across New York

The incident isn't the first of its kind to happen in New York this summer.

Last month, there were three shark attacks in just two days on Long Island, with a total of five people bitten in the first week of July.

Related article

A 10-foot shark was also found in the water at Robert Moses State Park. Long Island Beach delayed its opening after a drone spotted a group of 50 sand sharks off the coast.

How do you stay safe from sharks?

Experts say there are several ways to help stay safe from sharks: