Rockaway Beach swimmer hospitalized after possible shark attack

A woman is in critical condition after a possible shark attack in Queens on Monday evening.

According to the FDNY, the incident happened just before 6 p.m. near Beach 59th Street and Rockaway Beach. Authorities say the woman may have been surfing, and when first responders arrived on the scene, she was unconscious, either from blood loss or shock.

The victim was taken to Jamaica Hospital and is said to be in critical condition.

The victim's age is unknown.

The incident isn't the first fits kind to happen in New York this summer. Last month, there were three shark attacks in just two days on Long Island, with a total of five people bitten in the first week of July.

A 10-foot shark was found in the water at Robert Moses State Park, and Long Island Beach delayed its opening after a drone spotted a group of 50 sand sharks off the coast.

Experts say there are several ways to help stay safe from sharks.