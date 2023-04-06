Rising egg prices leave some New Yorkers skipping holiday traditions

Rising egg prices are forcing some New Yorkers to rethink, or even skip holiday traditions this year.

Eggs have long been a staple of holiday celebrations, particularly during Passover and Easter, where they are used as a symbolic part of the celebration.

According to Cal-Maine Foods, the largest producer of eggs in the United States, the average price of a dozen eggs is more than double compared to this time last year. As of the end of February 2023, a dozen eggs cost $3.30, compared to $1.61 in February 2022. The drastic increase in price has left many consumers reeling, with some choosing to forego traditional holiday dishes that call for eggs.

Economists blame the increase on a number of factors, including a deadly and infectious avian flu, staffing shortages, and fuel prices. These factors have created a perfect storm that has sent egg prices skyrocketing.

"A lot of people are using eggs as a meat substitute. So consequently, demand has been strong. Supply is on the weaker side," said Parul Jain, an associate professor at Rutgers Business School.

The high demand for eggs as a meat substitute has further exacerbated the supply shortage, driving prices even higher.

While some may find solace in the recent USDA report that New York egg prices are down this week by 15 cents on all egg sizes, and California's jumbo eggs are 42 cents lower, the overall trend remains a cause for concern.