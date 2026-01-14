Riders find loopholes in MTA’s new fare gates

The Brief The MTA is testing new fare gates at 20 subway stations as part of a $1.1 billion effort to reduce fare evasion, which cost the agency about $1 billion in lost revenue last year, according to the Citizens Budget Commission. Viral videos circulating on social media show commuters finding ways around the new gates, including throwing items over the sensors to trigger the doors open and walking through without paying. Riders have mixed reactions to the new system, and it remains unclear whether the gates will be effective long-term at stopping fare evasion.



As the MTA tests new fare gates across the city, some riders are finding unexpected ways to walk through without paying.

What we know:

Videos circulating on social media show commuters slipping past the MTA’s newest fare gates — not by jumping them, but by tossing a jacket, scarf or piece of clothing over the sensors to trigger the doors open, then walking straight through without paying.

The clips are raising fresh questions about whether the MTA’s high-tech answer to fare evasion can outsmart riders determined not to swipe.

In one TikTok video obtained by FOX 5 NY, a commuter is seen removing a bonnet from his head and tossing it over the new fare gates. The bonnet hits the floor, the doors swing open, and four or five people walk through as an alarm begins to sound.

One of the creators, @officialkiingspiider, has garnered millions of views by showing how riders are able to evade turnstiles despite the MTA’s new gates.

$1.1B MTA project

The transit authority is piloting three new styles of fare gates at 20 stations citywide, including Broadway-Lafayette, as part of a broader push to crack down on fare evasion — a problem that isn’t cheap.

According to the Citizens Budget Commission, the MTA lost about $1 billion in revenue in 2024 due to fare and toll evasion.

The pilot is part of a $1.1 billion system upgrade, the MTA says.

Stations were selected based on ridership levels, fare evasion rates, accessibility needs and whether they serve as major transit hubs.

How the new gates work

Unlike traditional turnstiles, the new gates only accept tap-and-ride payment. Riders can enter using:

A contactless credit or debit card

An OMNY card

A smartphone or smart device

Once inside, riders do not have to tap out. Sensors detect people exiting and automatically open the doors.

Mixed reactions from riders

What they're saying:

Not everyone is sold on the sleek new setup.

"You want to know what would have been more efficient? Just get the metal ones that go ‘deet, deet, deet,’" one rider told FOX 5 NY’s Lisa Evers.

Another commuter described the gates as "frightening" and "too much."

Others say the gates make traveling easier — especially with luggage.

"You get to pay and use your carry-on, and you go right through, so yeah, I think it’s good," a man with a suitcase said.

Some riders, however, worry about safety.

"Sometimes it’s dangerous, you know, because sometimes you just want to exit, and sometimes — like what happened to me — it blocked me," one woman said.

What the MTA is seeing so far

During the trial at Broadway-Lafayette, MTA staff and police were stationed near the new gates. Officials said they did not observe any fare evasion at those entrances.

At the opposite end of the station, where traditional turnstiles remain, fare evasion was quickly spotted, according to officials.

What we don't know:

While the gates may slow down some would-be freeloaders, the viral videos suggest riders are already testing the system’s limits.

It’s still unclear whether the new gates will be effective long-term — or whether the MTA will need to tweak the technology to stay one step ahead of fare evaders.