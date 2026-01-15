NYC's spider-man exposes gaps in MTA’s new fare gate system | Exclusive

The Brief FOX 5 NY ’s Lisa Evers spoke exclusively with Byron Sterling, a Brooklyn native behind viral videos showing riders evading the MTA’s fare gates. His videos demonstrate a range of methods, from riding a scooter through station entrances and vaulting over turnstiles "Spider-Man–style" to, in some cases, forcing his way through by prying open glass fare gate doors. "We need to focus more on safety, and the service of the subway system," Sterling told Evers.



As the MTA rolls out new fare gates, a Brooklyn content creator’s viral videos are drawing attention to how some riders are still getting through without paying.

What we know:

FOX 5 NY’s Lisa Evers spoke exclusively with Byron Sterling, a Brooklyn native behind the viral videos officialkiingspiider on social media, which show various ways to evade the MTA’s fare gates.

The MTA has referred to Sterling and his group of friends as "minor league trolls."

Sterling, who often dresses as Spider-Man while flipping over turnstiles and subway barriers, has racked up millions of views by documenting what he describes as loopholes in the system. His videos demonstrate a range of methods, from riding a scooter through station entrances and vaulting over turnstiles "Spider-Man–style" to, in some cases, forcing his way through by prying open glass fare gate doors.

In the exclusive interview, Sterling tells Evers how he pulls off the stunts, why he posts the videos, and how riders and transit officials have reacted.

He told Evers he feels that the MTA is wasting millions of dollars on the new fare gates.

The MTA, which is piloting new fare gates at select stations as part of a $1.1 billion effort to curb fare evasion, says it is closely monitoring the rollout and evaluating whether adjustments are needed as riders continue to test the system’s limits.

A spokesperson from the MTA provided this statement in response:

"This is a free pilot program with technology from leading companies in the world, and so far most riders seem to like it. The opinions of minor-league trolls who steal rides from New Yorkers for internet attention are less of a concern."

Is this legal?

Sterling told Evers that he and the other members of his group all have jobs and are respectful to police and the MTA workers they encounter.

He added that all the group wants is for the MTA to treat the subway riders with better service and protection.

The backstory:

In one video obtained by FOX 5 NY, Sterling and his friends are seen removing a bonnet from his head and tossing it over the new fare gates. The bonnet hits the floor, the doors swing open, and four or five people walk through as an alarm begins to sound.

$1.1B MTA project

The transit authority is piloting three new styles of fare gates at 20 stations citywide, including Broadway-Lafayette, as part of a broader push to crack down on fare evasion — a problem that isn’t cheap.

According to the Citizens Budget Commission, the MTA lost about $1 billion in revenue in 2024 due to fare and toll evasion.

The pilot is part of a $1.1 billion system upgrade, the MTA says.

Stations were selected based on ridership levels, fare evasion rates, accessibility needs and whether they serve as major transit hubs.

How the new gates work

Unlike traditional turnstiles, the new gates only accept tap-and-ride payment. Riders can enter using:

A contactless credit or debit card

An OMNY card

A smartphone or smart device

Once inside, riders do not have to tap out. Sensors detect people exiting and automatically open the doors.

Mixed reactions from riders

What they're saying:

Not everyone is sold on the sleek new setup.

"You want to know what would have been more efficient? Just get the metal ones that go ‘deet, deet, deet,’" one rider told FOX 5 NY’s Lisa Evers.

Another commuter described the gates as "frightening" and "too much."

Others say the gates make traveling easier — especially with luggage.

"You get to pay and use your carry-on, and you go right through, so yeah, I think it’s good," a man with a suitcase said.

Some riders, however, worry about safety.

"Sometimes it’s dangerous, you know, because sometimes you just want to exit, and sometimes — like what happened to me — it blocked me," one woman said.

What the MTA is seeing so far

During the trial at Broadway-Lafayette, MTA staff and police were stationed near the new gates. Officials said they did not observe any fare evasion at those entrances.

At the opposite end of the station, where traditional turnstiles remain, fare evasion was quickly spotted, according to officials.

What we don't know:

While the gates may slow down some would-be freeloaders, the viral videos suggest riders are already testing the system’s limits.

It’s still unclear whether the new gates will be effective long-term — or whether the MTA will need to tweak the technology to stay one step ahead of fare evaders.