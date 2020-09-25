Retailers reimagining the indoor shopping experience

Brick-and-mortar retailers have been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, but now businesses have begun reimagining the in-store experience to get customers to come back.

At Suit Supply Men’s Shop in SoHo, you’ll find two floors dedicated to personal fittings and private group shopping.

“If people go back out again, it’s not just transactional, they want to connect back to their style advisor, or they want to venture out with a group of their friends,” Fokke de Jong, Founder and CEO of Suit Supply says.

If you’re on a tight schedule, you can make an appointment before you get there and try on your clothes surrounded by plexiglass.

“Shopping has become personal in a way that you can do that, you can plan it ahead, you can already set it up with your style consultant, you can have him prepare your fitting room and all the items you want to have in the store,” de Jong adds.

In the cosmetics world, you’re no longer allowed to try on makeup in-store because of COVID-19 guidelines and mask mandates.

However, at MAC Cosmetics you can sample your favorite colors and shades at a virtual “try-on” station.

“Given all the changes, of course, we have so many opportunities for people to try on makeup virtually and really be able to get that full experience while they’re not trying on the actual products,” Drew Elliot, MAC’s Creative Director says.

Shopping malls reopened their doors earlier this month and MAC’s new “Innovation Lab” at Queens Center is taking the next step in virtual retail.

People can customize their own palettes and personalize product packaging all at the push of a button.

“This is definitely the time for the eye, so it’s ‘make those eyes bold and beautiful.’ It’s brows, mascara and of course eyeshadow,” Elliott adds.

If you can’t decide in something in-store, you can also save your favorite looks right to your phone and then order online.