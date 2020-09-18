COVID-19 essentials store opens in Manhattan

A COVID-19 essentials store has opened up in Herald Square.

CV19 Essential has just about everything you need to keep healthy and safe during this pandemic.

Inside you will find masks, cell phone and bathroom sanitizing devices, Plexiglas, UV-lights, thermal devices, and much more.

The man behind the business is Tony Park, owner of the popular NYC Korean BBQ Samwon Garden. He told FOX 5 NY that the building that now houses all the COVID 19 safety products was supposed to be his second restaurant, but he changed course when he noticed there was a need for PPE in New York City.

"We thought Corona was going be a month or two at the most and we wanted to get the restaurant ready for the customers to feel safe, and to eat in a restaurant again. It was not easy to retrofit the restaurant post-Corona. Every single product was basically on the internet or overseas or not here," said Park.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX5NY News app. It is FREE! Download for iOS or Android

Advertisement

He started importing the products and word got around. Other restaurants and business owners began asking where he was getting the much-needed products. He saw an opportunity and started a business.

Park says he gets about 40-50 walk-ins a day, and his online orders are none stop, receiving orders every 2 minutes.

“Our motto is to protect New York City from the known and unknown," said Park.

The CV19 Essential is open on Monday – Saturday For more information, visit cv19essential.com.