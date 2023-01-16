Report: NYPD considering scaling back release of graphic crime videos

The NYPD is reportedly considering cutting back on the number roof graphic crime videos it releases to the public.

The department puts out the videos so that the public can help them identify suspects, however, according to The Daily News, officers are debating whether the violent images are too sensational and add to the perception that crime is getting worse.

Others argue that the videos attract more attention, resulting in better leads and tips.

Officially, the NYPD says its policy has not changed.

"The increasing quality of still images and videos in our digital age has only advanced the department’s objectives in disseminating distinctly precise descriptions of crime suspects – and in gaining the public’s assistance in locating or identifying them," an NYPD spokesperson told FOX 5 NY. "The professional standards for this work have not changed, beyond having realized efficiencies and improvements. We are not releasing any less video than we have in past—rather we release video based upon what we receive from the bureaus that supply vetted information based upon their needs to help solve crimes and apprehend criminals."