Rep. George Santos gets committee assignments as investigations continue

The calls for Rep. George Santos to resign or be removed from office may be continuing, however, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy announced Tuesday that the embattled congressman will be seated on committees, despite multiple investigations into his finances.

On Tuesday, Democrat Congressman Ritchie Torres sent a letter to the Federal Election Commission requesting an investigation into the relationship between Santos’s campaign finances and unregistered fundraising entities.

"He has no credibility with his colleagues, Democrats or Republicans, and no credibility from his constituents," said Rep. Torres.

FOX 5 NY reached out but didn’t hear back from Santos’ press team.

FOX 5 NY also did not receive any explanation from his campaign treasurer, Nancy Marks, when we stopped by her home in Shirley where Christmas lights strung across the stairs blocked the front door and someone put a Lee Zeldin for Governor sign in front of the blinds before politely asking us to leave.

As more interviews from Santos’ past come to light, constituents say they can’t take what he says seriously as his web of lies leaves a dark cloud above him.

We reached out to Santos’s personal attorney who still says law enforcement has yet to reach out to him. When asked about complaints filed or ongoing investigation regarding Santos, he declined to comment.