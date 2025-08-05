Rapper Sheff G opens up in exclusive FOX 5 interview as prison sentence looms

The Brief FOX 5 NY's Lisa Evers sits down with rapper Sheff G as he prepares for a sentence hearing. The rapper is out on bail after pleading guilty to attempted murder. He says he wants to leave the streets behind, and focus on informing the youth.



Sheff G has been called a "founding father" of Brooklyn drill music, and a "gangland godfather," who gave up the streets for recording studios and the stage.

Now, the rising rapper is getting ready to serve time in prison for his past life.

In an exclusive interview, he opens up to FOX 5 NY's Lisa Evers about how much he's changed.

What they're saying:

Terminal 5 in Manhattan was packed on Sunday for the last show of Sheff G and Sleep Hallow's highly successful 18-city tour.

In the months that they've been out of jail, both artists have racked up platinum and gold-certified hits, formed their own record label and forged a deal with a major company.

The hard-core drill music that was closely tied to the streets is still there, but there's now more variety, like sexy drill and melodic drill, and that means a bigger fan base.

Sheff G performs during Powerhouse NYC at Prudential Center on October 26, 2024 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Manny Carabel/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

"We be doing the shows, and after the shows we be doing the meet and greets. So we really like getting to talk to the fans and see what songs they like," Sheff G said.

When asked if there has ever been any violence, such as shootings, at his events, the rapper said "not at all."

"Not at all, not at all Lisa. You know what's crazy. This is my second tour since I've been home and this one I actually got to do with Sleepy, so it was way more bigger, way more better," he said.

Sheff G arrested in major gang takedown

The backstory:

But now tour time is over, and the rapper's prison time is about to begin.

In 2023, Michael "Sheff G" Williams was booked as one of 32 alleged members of the "8-Trey Crips" and "9 Ways Gang" named in a 140-count murder conspiracy case, which also named Tegan "Sleepy Hallow" Chambers.

The gang was allegedly responsible for a dozen shootings with 13 victims, including one death.

Investigators claimed Sheff G was the mastermind of violence against rivals after a 4-year investigation and takedown that involved 22 teams from the NYPD Gun Violence Suppression Division and Warrant Squad.

Investigators told Evers that Sheff G was not a "trigger puller," but claimed he was the mastermind orchestrating violence against rivals called "Opps," like "Folk Nation Gangster Disciples" and "ICG Babiiez."

"If Sheff said something, it happened. A simple text, "We got to get a big one." That simple text created a war," said Jason Savino, assistant chief of detectives for the NYPD.

In April 2024, Sheff G made $1.5 million cash bail and was released temporarily. Then, in March 2025, Brooklyn's District Attorney Eric Gonzalez announced that the rapper had pleaded guilty to multiple top counts of second-degree attempted murder and second-degree and fourth-degree conspiracy.

The DA had asked for 20 years, but Brooklyn Supreme Court Justice Danny Chun gave Sheff G five years behind bars, plus five years post-release supervision.

"I take into consideration that you are not alleged with shooting anybody. Not alleged to actually being the person who shot at or did commit the shooting and that is very important in my opinion," Chunn explained.

What's next for Sheff G?

What's next:

Sheff G says he's ready to put the streets in rearview.

"It's always going to be tough," he said. "That's something that's very hard to prepare for, but it's like you build, and you build, and you put the right things in place and the right people in place, and you hope for the worse, I mean the best."

The rapper says he first joined a gang at the age of 12, and understands people might find that shocking. But in certain neighborhoods like his, you were assumed to be gang-affiliated because of what street you grew up on.

"It's like a family. It's really hard not to be part of certain things in the neighborhood as you're growing up. You automatically get involved in certain things, so that's how we see it growing up in the neighborhood."

Sheff says he wants kids, especially those 11 and 12-year-old boys, to know they can go straight for music without turning to the streets.

In the 16 months since he's been out on bail, he has spoken out against gun violence to officials at the United Nations, the state legislative offices and even youth.

"We're doing everything you're supposed to do. I want the kids and I want the youth to see the growth and the development of me and my label, with all my peers around me, and get my story out to the world."

Sheff G's sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 13 at the Brooklyn State Supreme Court. He's expected to walk in to the courthouse, and will most likely be taken into custody immediately.

He wants people to know that he accepts responsibility for his choices, and plans to never go down this road ever again.