Brooklyn rapper Sheff G pleads guilty in gang conspiracy, sentenced to 5 years in prison

The Brief Brooklyn rapper Sheff G, whose real name is Michael Williams, pleaded guilty Wednesday to attempted murder and conspiracy charges tied to gang violence and was sentenced to five years in prison. Prosecutors say Williams helped coordinate shootings and used his music earnings to fund gang activity tied to the 8 Trey Crips and 9 Ways gang. The case is part of a broader 140-count indictment involving 32 alleged gang members; 17 have pleaded guilty, and 14 others—including rapper Sleepy Hollow—still face charges.



Brooklyn rapper Michael Williams, known as Sheff G, has pleaded guilty to attempted murder and conspiracy charges linked to a violent gang conspiracy.

Williams accepted a court offer of five years in prison. The case is part of a sweeping 140-count indictment involving 32 alleged gang members.

What we know:

Williams, 26, pleaded guilty in Brooklyn Supreme Court Wednesday to second-degree attempted murder and conspiracy charges. He accepted a court-offered sentence of five years in prison with five years of post-release supervision, over the objections of prosecutors who sought a 20-year sentence.

The plea deal comes after a long-term investigation by the Brooklyn District Attorney’s Violent Criminal Enterprises Bureau and the NYPD’s Gun Violence Suppression Division.

Seventeen other defendants in the case have already pleaded guilty, and 14 additional cases—including one involving fellow rapper Tegan Chambers, known as Sleepy Hollow—remain pending.

The backstory:

The indictment stems from a investigation into gang-related violence in Brooklyn. The charges allege that members of the 8 Trey Crips and 9 Ways gangs were responsible for multiple shootings and used social media and text messages to boast about the violence.

Surveillance footage and digital communications were key in building the case. One message allegedly sent by Williams after the Hawthorne Street shooting sought confirmation that their gang had successfully "scored" against rivals.

Williams was also accused of personally coordinating and driving shooters to at least one crime scene and acting as the getaway driver.

What they're saying:

"Notoriety could not shield this defendant from justice. He used his fame to fund and direct violence, terrorizing our streets," said Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez. "Brooklyn will not tolerate gangs that endanger our communities."

What's next:

Williams is scheduled to be sentenced on August 13, 2025. The investigation remains ongoing, with more than a dozen co-defendants still awaiting trial.