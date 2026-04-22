Queens street takeover: 8 suspects still wanted as new photos released

The Brief The NYPD has released new photos of two individuals and is searching for a total of eight people wanted for reckless endangerment in connection with the chaotic event. Approximately 100 cars took over an intersection in Queens early Saturday morning, driving recklessly, setting a fire in the street, and damaging a marked NYPD vehicle. While no arrests have been made yet, police have seized two vehicles.



Police have released new photos as they continue to search for individuals involved in a reckless street takeover that caused mayhem in Queens this past weekend.

A total of eight people are currently being sought in connection to the chaotic meetup, which resulted in damage to an NYPD patrol vehicle.

What we know:

The NYPD initially released 11 photos of cars and suspects believed to be tied to the event. Now, investigators have issued new images of two specific individuals wanted for reckless endangerment.

One suspect is a man seen behind the wheel of a car, wearing a light-colored quarter-zip sweater, while the second is an individual shown from two different angles wearing a black hoodie and white sneakers.

No arrests have been made, but police have seized at least two vehicles linked to the meetup.

The backstory:

The takeover took place just before 2 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of 69th Street and Elliot Avenue in Middle Village in Queens.

According to police, approximately 100 cars flooded the area. Drivers took over the intersection, driving recklessly and doing donuts. At one point, participants even lit a ring of fire in the middle of the road.

Officers responded to the scene within one minute of receiving 911 calls and immediately began dispersing the crowd. During the dispersal, two people from the crowd jumped onto the hood of a marked NYPD patrol car, cracking its windshield.

City and police response

Dig deeper:

City Council Member Phil Wang met with NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch at One Police Plaza to discuss the chaotic scene. Calling the talk "productive," Wang emphasized the need for more patrols in the area to prevent future situations.

While acknowledging the current strain on available patrol cars and officers, Tisch noted that an incoming graduating class of recruits will soon provide an influx of new officers assigned to various precincts across the city.

The NYPD issued a statement reinforcing that drag racing and reckless driving are dangerous and taken "very seriously." To date this year, the department has actively cracked down on similar events across the city.

NYPD street takeover enforcement (Year-to-Date)

61 meetups shut down

51 arrests made

62 vehicles seized

418 summonses issued

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What you can do:

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the identities of the suspects or details about the street takeover is urged to call the Crime Stoppers hotline.