NYPD hunts for suspects after chaotic street takeover in Queens

The Brief A chaotic street takeover in Queens early Saturday morning involved dozens of cars drag racing, doing stunts, and drawing large crowds. Authorities are now seeking to identify eight individuals and four vehicles. Residents reported fear and disruption, while local lawmakers are calling for a crackdown, citing rising incidents.



Police are asking for the public's help to identify several suspects after a chaotic, illegal street takeover plagued a neighborhood in Queens this past weekend.

What we know:

Multiple vehicles and spectators descended on the intersection of Eliot Avenue and 69th Street around 2 a.m. Saturday.

Video captured a scene of complete mayhem, with multiple people drag racing, cars doing donuts around a "ring of fire" in the middle of the street and a large crowd recording the entire spectacle on their phones.

(Alexander Negron/ Storyful)

The NYPD reported that officers responded to multiple 911 calls within a minute, dispersing most of the crowd. However, the situation quickly escalated when three suspects jumped onto the hood of a responding police cruiser, cracking the windshield before fleeing the scene.

Thick skid marks remain visible at the intersection days later.

What's next:

Investigators have released photos from the incident, looking to identify eight suspects and four specific vehicles involved in the takeover.

The primary vehicles of interest include a blue car, a silver BMW X3 and a white BMW, which was seen with multiple people inside.

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What they're saying:

The late-night disruption has left the surrounding community frustrated and on edge. Residents reported being woken up by the noise of speeding cars and loud engines, with some suggesting that law enforcement needs to better monitor social media platforms where these reckless meetups are frequently organized.

"This kind of reckless behavior is an attack on our quality of life, and it cannot be tolerated," City Councilman Phil Wong said in a statement condemning the incident.

Wong announced that he will be meeting with Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch this week to demand accountability and discuss preventative measures.

A former NYPD detective stressed that the "hammer has to come down," suggesting that the NYPD needs to deploy more personnel, potentially utilizing specialized divisions to forcefully stop these takeovers.

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The backstory:

Police continue to respond to a growing number of dangerous car meetups in Queens.

In Nov. 2025, a violent gathering in the Malba section left a security guard injured, a couple attacked and a vehicle set on fire after a group descended on South Drive and 141st Street, doing donuts and speeding over lawns.

What you can do:

Police are urging anyone with information about the suspects or vehicles involved to contact Crime Stoppers.