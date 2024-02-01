2 students stabbed at Queens high school

article

Two students were stabbed at a New York City high school Thursday afternoon, according to the NYPD.

The attack happened at Martin Van Buren High School on Hillside Avenue in Queens Village, Queens, police said.

One student was stabbed in the stomach, and another was stabbed in the shoulder. Both are expected to survive, according to police.

Police have not confirmed the ages or identities of the students.

It is unclear what led to the stabbing.

Police have not indicated whether a suspect is in custody or whether one or both of the victims carried out the attacks.

This is a breaking news report. Stay with FOX 5 NY as the story develops.



