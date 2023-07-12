Community mourns loss of elderly man killed in Queens scooter shooting

In a tragic incident that sent shockwaves through the community, Hamod Ali Saeidi, an 86-year-old resident of Richmond Hill, Queens, was shot and killed Saturday as he walked to the mosque for evening prayers.

The incident left his family devastated and the entire Yemeni American community in mourning.

Saeidi's son spoke emotionally on the sidewalk, expressing his grief and shock at the senseless act of violence.

"A good man's life was taken away. He was taken away with a gunshot, a gunshot from the back, while he was walking to pray." — Hamod Ali Saeidi's son

Community activists and lawmakers gathered at the site of the tragedy to hold a vigil not only for Saeidi, but also the three other individuals who were injured by the same gunman that day.

The suspect, identified as 25-year-old Thomas Abreau, has since been charged with murder and multiple counts of attempted murder.

Police revealed surveillance footage captured Abreau riding on a scooter through Brooklyn and Queens, randomly firing at innocent people.

Due to undergoing a psychiatric evaluation, Abreau had to be arraigned in the hospital.

The incident has sparked a renewed debate about gun violence and the need for stricter gun control measures in New York City.

"We gotta demand that we will not allow another loved one to be taken from our families." — Erica Ford, with Life Camp Inc.

Members of the Yemeni American Merchants Association, such as Debbie Almontaser, expressed their anguish over losing a loved one to such senseless violence.

"To lose someone in an instant due to gun violence has been the most devastating thing for this family and for the entire Yemeni American community," Almontaser said.