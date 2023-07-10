Expand / Collapse search

NYC scooter-riding suspect charged in series of Brooklyn, Queens shootings

Richmond Hill
Who is Thomas Abreu?

NEW YORK CITY - A Brooklyn man accused of killing an 86-year-old and injuring three other men in a series of shootings while riding a scooter has been charged with murder and attempted murder, the NYPD said.

Police arrested the alleged gunman, identified as Thomas Abreu, 25, without incident Saturday. 

Suspect charged

25-year-old Thomas Abreu is facing multiple charges after police said he went on a random shooting spree while driving a scooter.

Police pulled an image of the gunman from video and sent it to officers, who spotted him a couple hours after the first shooting, police said.

Police also confiscated a scooter and a 9 mm handgun with an extended magazine.

Abreu was charged with murder, two counts of attempted murder and six counts of criminal possession of a weapon.

The motive was unknown, police said.

Timeline of Saturday's shootings

According to police, in all, six apparently random shootings occurred Saturday in Brooklyn and Queens.

The shootings began around 11:10 a.m. when the gunman shot a 21-year-old man in the shoulder in Brooklyn. The man was brought to a hospital and was expected to survive, police said.

Soon after, Abreu allegedly shot Hamoo Saeidi, 86, of Queens, in the Richmond Hill section. Saeidi later died at a hospital.

Shortly afterward in Queens, witnesses reported a man on a scooter firing randomly into a group of people, although nobody was hurt.

Eight minutes later, a 44-year-old man was shot in the face. He was in critical condition at Jamaica Hospital Medical Center.

About a minute later, a 63-year-old man was shot in the torso. He was in stable condition at a hospital.

Police reported a sixth related shooting Sunday at an intersection in Queens. A 40-year-old man fired upon was unhurt.

Associated Press wire services helped contribute to this report.