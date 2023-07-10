NYC scooter-riding suspect charged in series of Brooklyn, Queens shootings

A Brooklyn man accused of killing an 86-year-old and injuring three other men in a series of shootings while riding a scooter has been charged with murder and attempted murder, the NYPD said.

Police arrested the alleged gunman, identified as Thomas Abreu, 25, without incident Saturday.

Police pulled an image of the gunman from video and sent it to officers, who spotted him a couple hours after the first shooting, police said.

Police also confiscated a scooter and a 9 mm handgun with an extended magazine.

Abreu was charged with murder, two counts of attempted murder and six counts of criminal possession of a weapon.

The motive was unknown, police said.

Timeline of Saturday's shootings

According to police, in all, six apparently random shootings occurred Saturday in Brooklyn and Queens.

The shootings began around 11:10 a.m. when the gunman shot a 21-year-old man in the shoulder in Brooklyn. The man was brought to a hospital and was expected to survive, police said.

Soon after, Abreu allegedly shot Hamoo Saeidi, 86, of Queens, in the Richmond Hill section. Saeidi later died at a hospital.

Shortly afterward in Queens, witnesses reported a man on a scooter firing randomly into a group of people, although nobody was hurt.

Eight minutes later, a 44-year-old man was shot in the face. He was in critical condition at Jamaica Hospital Medical Center.

About a minute later, a 63-year-old man was shot in the torso. He was in stable condition at a hospital.

Police reported a sixth related shooting Sunday at an intersection in Queens. A 40-year-old man fired upon was unhurt.

Associated Press wire services helped contribute to this report.