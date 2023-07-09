Expand / Collapse search
NYC scooter shooting suspect identified as 25-year-old

Scooter shooting suspect charged

A 25-year-old man, Thomas Abreau, is facing multiple charges after police said he went on a random shooting spree throughout Brooklyn and Queens Saturday while driving a scooter.

The man accused of going on a random shooting spree Saturday beginning in Brooklyn and ending in Queens, killing one person and hurting three others, has been identified. 

Thomas Abreau, 25, was seen Sunday walking out of the 107th precinct in Queens. 

Police say he’s facing several charges including murder, attempted murder and criminal possession of a weapon. 

Police still didn't have information to release yet on a motive, but yesterday they said it appeared the suspect randomly selected his victims.

RELATED: NYC scooter shooter: Elderly man killed, 3 others hurt 'randomly'

Detectives say Abreau started in Brooklyn and ended up in Queens where he was arrested in just under two hours after it all started. As a result, he allegedly shot four people, killing one of those victims – a man in his 80s – on Jamaica avenue near 109th Street.

Police identified the victim Sunday as 86-year-old Hamoo Saeidi of Queens. 

Also on Sunday, police said the suspect opened fire at a sixth location and said they have since learned that another person was shot at but not hit. 

Police detailed five shooting locations on Saturday