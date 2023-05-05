Woman knocked unconscious, raped in Queens after accepting scooter ride

The NYPD has released additional photos of a man they said allegedly punched, and then raped a woman in the Maspeth section of Queens.

According to police, the images were taken from a nearby residential building prior to the incident.

Additional images of the man police are looking for in connection to the rape. (NYPD)

Police said on Sunday, April 30 around 5 a.m., a 49-year-old woman was walking home when she was approached by the man driving a motorized scooter.

The man began a conversation with the woman, who then climbed onto the back of the scooter.

The NYPD is looking for this man in connection to the rape. (NYPD)

Police said the man drove to 48 Avenue and 72 Street, where he allegedly punched her in the face, causing her head to hit the ground and force her to lose consciousness.

He then proceeded to rape her, police said.

Additional images of the man police are looking for in connection to a rape. (NYPD)

As she was regaining consciousness, the man fled on the scooter to parts unknown.

The woman was transported to NYC Health and Hospital - Elmhurst in serious, but stable condition.

Suspect description

The suspect is described as a man around 6' tall, 200 pounds, with a medium complexion and a medium build.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

Back in March, police arrested a man accused of raping a 21-year-old woman in the stairwell of an apartment building located on the Upper West Side.

Jamel McIver, 30, was charged with rape, burglary (sexually motivated) and criminal sex act.

According to detectives, the suspect followed the woman into a building located near West End Avenue and W. 65th St. Saturday just after 1 a.m.

Once inside, police said he followed her into an elevator, and then allegedly forced her out of it and into a stairwell, where the victim was raped by the suspect.

The NYPD has arrested and charged a man with raping a 21-year-old woman in the stairwell of an apartment building.

Police said he then forced her outside, and took off on foot. The woman was taken to a hospital.

The suspect was previously arrested for rape back in 2019, officials said.