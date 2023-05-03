Unconscious woman punched, raped in Queens

The NYPD is searching for a man on a scooter they said allegedly punched, and then raped a woman in the Maspeth section of Queens.

Police said on Sunday, April 30 around 5 a.m., a 49-year-old woman was walking home when she was approached by the man driving a scooter.

The man initiated a conversation with the woman, who then climbed onto the back of the scooter.

According to police, the man drove to 48 Avenue and 72 Street, where he allegedly punched her in the face, causing her head to hit the ground and force her to lose consciousness.

The NYPD is looking for the man in connection to a rape in Queens. (NYPD)

The man then proceeded to rape her, police said.

As she was regaining consciousness, the man took his scooter and fled the scene.

The woman was transported to NYC Health and Hospital - Elmhurst in serious, but stable condition.

The suspect is described as a man with a medium complexion and a medium build.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).