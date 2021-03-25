Queens 18-year-old issued 43 tickets after upstate police chase

article

An 18-year-old was issued a total of 43 tickets following a high-speed police chase in upstate New York, according to the New York State Police.

Authorities say that a state trooper was patrolling Route 17 in Orange County, in the town of Goshen when he saw a 2003 Infiniti G35 driving 117 mph in a 65 mph zone.

The trooper attempted to catch up to the car, which was weaving in and out of traffic without signaling and cutting off other motorists. The car then tried to hide in a park and ride lot and fled when the trooper approached, re-entering Route 17 and moving onto Interstate 87, heading south. The trooper was able to obtain the car's license plate and get a look at the driver of the car.

Troopers eventually stopped the chase for safety reasons after the car reached a speed of 148 mph in a 65 mph zone.

Police investigating the incident determined that the license plate on the car belonged to another vehicle out of New York City, and after finding its owner, used social media photos to identify the Infiniti G35 with the switched plates and the suspect who had been driving it.

With assistance from the NYPD, the car was found in Queens, along with the suspect who was detained by the NYPD before being turned over to the State Police.

The suspect has been charged with first-degree reckless endangerment, a felony, and third-degree reckless driving and fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle.