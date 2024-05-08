Puppies left abandoned in airtight, feces-filled container at NY gas station

Five puppies were found abandoned in their feces this week in a sealed, airtight container at a gas station in Westchester County.

The puppies were found along I-684 in Bedford whimpering in fear.

"They were absolutely petrified. Their nails were black, and bleeding. They were just a mess," said Maddie Weiser, a volunteer at the Adopt-A-Dog animal shelter.

Weiser received a call from a NY state trooper on Monday that a garbage collector went to empty the trash bin at the gas station when he heard the puppies crying.

"He opened the lid of the bin and to his surprise were five puppies. Covered in feces. In pee. They were wet and it looked like they were in there for 24 hours," said Weiser.

Forty eight hours after these puppies, believed to be pitbulls, were found, two of them are already in a foster home, while three others are still being cared for by the team at Adopt-A-Dog in Armonk.

"We function off of donations. We are a nonprofit, so anything that comes in goes directly to our animals. To our dogs. Their care. Their enrichment," said adoption coordinator Lauren Ferrara.

All five puppies, two males, and three females, are up for adoption. In the meantime, the shelter needs funding to help with vaccines, medications, food, and toys for the puppies until they can find a forever home.

If you'd like to donate or are interested in fostering or adopting, please click on these links:

Adoption: adoptadog.org/adopt

Foster: adoptadog.org/foster

Donation: givebutter.com/donateaad