Prayer vigil for rapper DMX held outside White Plains Hospital

Hundreds of people packed the sidewalks and the street in front of White Plains Hospital's emergency entrance on Monday evening for a prayer vigil that soon turned into a rally for the rapper DMX.

The 50-year-old Westchester native was admitted to the hospital on Friday after having a heart attack following an apparent drug overdose. DMX, whose birth name is Earl Simmons, is on life support in the ICU, according to his longtime lawyer, Murray Richman, but he was not sure what caused the heart attack.

The crowd outside White Plains Hospital called "DMX! DMX!" They crossed their arms in the shape of an X. And many fans played DMX's music from their cars and shared thoughts on what his music has meant to them.

DMX made his rap debut in 1998. He has released seven albums, garnered three Grammy nominations, and has acted in several movies.

Over the years, he coped with substance abuse and tried rehab a few times.

DMX has also had a number of legal issues, including a federal tax evasion case. He served 12 months in prison. When he got out, he went into rehab.

Fans stuck with him through and through. An online face-off last year with fellow rapper Snoop Dogg as part of the Verzuz series brought more than 500,000 viewers.

With The Associated Press