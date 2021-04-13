Post-pandemic beauty boom begins

As the nation continues to dole out vaccines and people feel more comfortable leaving their homes, they’re heading straight to the salon for some pampering.



"People are hungry to make these appointments. and again, get their hair colored, to see their colorist. to get that manicure," Alana Peden, deputy editor at stylecaster.com explains.



Simply put, they’re rituals that make us feel like ourselves again.



Farah Ahmad, a New York City-based semi-permanent makeup artist, owns and operates Browed and Bougie.



She says bookings have more than tripled at both of her studios on Staten Island and Manhattan.

"Surprisingly, we’ve been busier than ever because a lot of people didn’t realize how much looking good impacted their day-to-day lives. Something as minor as getting their eyebrows done, their lashes done, waxing… was making them feel good on a daily basis," she says.



Even during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for beauty services never entirely diminished.

"A lot of salons would mix up their color for you and then you could come pick it up and they’d coach you virtually on how to apply it and do it at home,’ Peden adds.



After all, now that we’re on the path to some sense of normalcy, people would much rather leave those services in the hands of experts.