Port Authority taking 'aggressive' action against drivers who snarl traffic

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey says that it plans to get aggressive with drivers responsible for disruptions on bridges and tunnels.

The crackdown appears to have been sparked by a massive backup during the morning commute earlier this week on the George Washington Bridge when drivers had to wait for three hours after a steel beam fell off of a tractor-trailer truck.

The traffic incident prompted the Port Authority to tweet out its plans to take "aggressive" actions against the truck company and driver, calling the incident "gross negligence."

The Port Authority has currently issued five summonses against the driver involved in the accident on the GWB on Monday.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

The news was warmly received by drivers who spoke to FOX 5 NY, many of whom say it's about time.

"We've got to get tough," said Sam Schwartz, a traffic expert. "It could cause a terrible calamity but it also delays tens of thousands of people when it occurs on the GWB. There's an immediate domino effect to the Lincoln Tunnel."

Advertisement

Whether the Port Authority's more aggressive tactics will work to reduce accidents and delays on the city's bridges and tunnels into and out of New York City remains to be seen.