Poll: 1 in 7 Americans have ended friendship over vaccinations

It's safe to say we've learned a lot about ourselves during this pandemic, but many learned a lot about their friends as well and according to a new poll, one in seven Americans have ended a friendship over vaccination status.

One Poll Research surveyed 1,000 participants and found that 66% of those who cut off a friend had been vaccinated, while 17% had not.

Clinical Psychologist Dr. Jephtha Tausig says people are discussing vaccine debates with their loved ones more and more, she adds it becomes even more difficult amongst family members.

"I think that you have to be very thoughtful," says Tausig. "I think that you need to weigh everything about the friendship--how you feel about the person, your history together."

Of the vaccinated participants, 14% had ended a relationship with a friend who won't get the shot. The concept was recently highlighted by Jennifer Aniston, who told InStyle magazine, that she had distanced herself from those who've refused to get vaccinated.

"There's still a large group of people who are anti-vaxxers or just don't listen to the facts. It's a real shame," Aniston said. "I've just lost a few people in my weekly routine who have refused or did not disclose (whether or not they had been vaccinated), and it was unfortunate."

Meanwhile, 97% of vaccinated individuals ended a friendship with someone they considered a "full-blown anti-vaxxer." While many of the unvaccinated respondents said that it was a "personal choice," others expressed concern over potential side effects

People did give other reasons for ending friendships, 16% said different political views caused a breakup.

Advertisement