Police search for looters who stole luxury handbags in SoHo

Police are searching for looters who made off with more than $375,000 worth of handbags from a store in SoHo during the chaos that unfolded after protests for George Floyd.

Video of the looting at the ReBag Store on West Broadway at 11:30 p.m. on June 1 shows the group grabbing as many bags as they could carry along with clothing off racks.

Cops say they stole handbags by Hermes, Fendi, and Louis Vuitton.

More than 200 people were arrested and several NYPD officers injured during the violence that night. Looters targeted several shops in Manhattan's Herald Square, including the Macy's flagship department store, on Monday night. Images posted on social media showed dozens of police officers entering Macy's to go after the people who broke in. The store's windows were covered in plywood.

Anyone with information about the looters is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

