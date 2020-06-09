NYPD releases video of Macy's break-in during protests

The NYPD has released video from security cameras showing several people breaking into the Macy's flagship department store in Manhattan's Herald Square just before the mayor's curfew took effect on its first night following several nights of protests over George Floyd's death and incidents of smash-and-grabs at several shops.

The video shows several people, some wearing masks, forcing their way through a gate and front door at about 9:40 p.m. on Monday, June 1, police said. At least one person can be seen hitting a glass door with a hammer and another doing the same with what looks like a baseball bat.

Police said that the looters got inside, grabbed about $10,000 worth of merchandise, and then ran off.

Images posted on social media showed dozens of police officers entering Macy's to go after the people who broke in. The store's windows were covered in plywood.

Looters targeted several shops in the Herald Square area that night, the NYPD said.

Cops arrested more than 200 people and several officers were hurt in the chaos across the streets.

Advertisement

Authorities are asking anyone who may recognize the people seen in the video from Macy's to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or www.nypdcrimestoppers.com.