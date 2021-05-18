Police probe brutal attack on Asian man as a hate crime

Cops in New York are investigating yet another apparent hate crime against an Asian person.

Someone assaulted a 48-year-old man on West 43rd Street and 11th Avenue in Hell's Kitchen on Wednesday just before 10 a.m., the NYPD said.

The attacker repeatedly punched the victim in the face and yelled, "Go back to your country," police said. The deranged assailant then bit his victim's fingers, severing a fingertip, police said.

The assaulter then took off heading north on 11th Avenue, the NYPD said.

The New York Post reported that the victim is an Asian man so the police are investigating the attack as a hate crime.

Emergency Medical Service responded and brought the battered victim to Mount Sinai West to be treated for cuts to his forehead, the severed fingertip, and a swollen eye, authorities said.

The NYPD released video footage from a security camera in the area of the attack that shows a man cops believe is the attacker walking briskly along a sidewalk. The man in the video is shirtless and appears to be holding a red garment.

In response to a spike in bias incidents and hate crimes against Asian New Yorkers , the NYPD created the Asian Hate Crimes Task Force , stepped up uniformed and undercover patrols , and formed a civilian panel to review incidents where bias may not be obvious.

If you have any information about the Hells Kitchen attack, you can contact NYPD's Crime Stoppers at 800-577-8477 (English), 888-577-4782 (Español), CrimesStoppers.NYPDonline.org , or Twitter @NYPDTips.