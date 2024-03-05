Long Island police make arrest after body parts found in park: Sources

Police on Long Island made an arrest in connection to the body parts found in a Babylon park, sources tell FOX 5 NY.

The arrest Tuesday comes days after Suffolk County detectives said a teenager found an arm while walking home from school. After police investigated the scene, they found more male human remain along with a woman's head, leg and arm.

The police department has said they would treat the investigation as a homicide.

Detectives suspected that the remains had only been there for a short amount of time; a few days, if not hours.

Anyone with information is asked to call Suffolk Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.